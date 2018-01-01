Three injured in Cass County vehicle crash
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — Three passengers were ejected
from a vehicle when the driver lost control on Quaker Street
causing the vehicle to go off the roadway into a ditch and then
rolled multiple times at about 1:53 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.
Upon crashing, the driver, 20-year-old Elkhart, Ind. resident
Colin Mikel Schieber, and his two passengers, 22-year-old
Austin Lamar Feldman of Elkhart, Ind. and 21-year-old Gage
Darwin Lambdin of Bristol, Ind., were ejected from the vehicle.
The case remains under investigation, but it was believed
that seatbelts were not being used, and alcohol and speed may
have been a factor.
Schieber was transported by Newberg ambulance to Bronson
in Kalamazoo and Feldman was transported by Three Rivers
ambulance to Three Rivers hospital then brought in by
Medflight to Bronson in Kalamazoo. Lambdin was taken to
Southbend Memorial by Medflight from the scene.
Assisting agencies include Newberg EMS and Fire, Life Care
EMS, Three Rivers EMS, Medflight, Pokagon Tribal Police, and
Michigan State Police.