Three injured in Cass County vehicle crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — Three passengers were ejected

from a vehicle when the driver lost control on Quaker Street

causing the vehicle to go off the roadway into a ditch and then

rolled multiple times at about 1:53 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Upon crashing, the driver, 20-year-old Elkhart, Ind. resident

Colin Mikel Schieber, and his two passengers, 22-year-old

Austin Lamar Feldman of Elkhart, Ind. and 21-year-old Gage

Darwin Lambdin of Bristol, Ind., were ejected from the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation, but it was believed

that seatbelts were not being used, and alcohol and speed may

have been a factor.

Schieber was transported by Newberg ambulance to Bronson

in Kalamazoo and Feldman was transported by Three Rivers

ambulance to Three Rivers hospital then brought in by

Medflight to Bronson in Kalamazoo. Lambdin was taken to

Southbend Memorial by Medflight from the scene.

Assisting agencies include Newberg EMS and Fire, Life Care

EMS, Three Rivers EMS, Medflight, Pokagon Tribal Police, and

Michigan State Police.