Three injured by aggressive dog

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A woman and two children were injured in a dog mauling Sunday, April 9 around 5:41 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 63000 block of Crooked Creek to a dog mauling multiple people, and apprehended the dog that was the cause of the issue.

Jennifer Hansford, 44, of Cassopolis, was trying to save the lives of a two-year-old and a seven-year-old from the aggressive dog. Hansford and the seven-year-old were transported by EMS to Niles Lakeland Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The two-year-old was airlifted by MedLife to South Bend Memorial Hospital, and then later transported to Riley’s Children’s Hospital from the severe head trauma.

Deputies were assisted by Pride Care Ambulance, LifeCare Ambulance, Penn Township Fire Department, and Cass County Animal Control.