Three arrested for retail fraud, other charges

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police were dispatched to a reported retail fraud in progress at Menards on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three men were reported to be involved in the incident.

One man fled the scene on foot; he was located by Three Rivers Police and Michigan State Police at Home Depot and was later arrested for an unrelated felony warrant as well as retail fraud and maintaining a methamphetamine laboratory.

The other two men were located during a traffic stop near Menards. Subsequent to an investigation, they were arrested for parole violations as well as retail fraud and maintaining a methamphetamine laboratory.