THREE RIVERS — A threat discovered at Three Rivers Middle School Thursday has led to a middle school student being removed from school and facing disciplinary action.

According to a letter from Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag, during routine cleaning by custodial staff Thursday night at Three Rivers Middle School, a message was found in one of the girls’ bathroom stalls “referencing a threat toward an office staff member and a threat toward the school in general.”

The letter stated that the threat was immediately dealt with by the Three Rivers Police Department, and TRCS administrators and staff. A middle school student confessed to making the threat and has been removed from school, Moag’s letter stated, and “will face disciplinary consequences.”

“I would ask that you take the time and discuss with your student that any type of threat against our schools will not be tolerated,” Moag said in the letter. He added that consequences for these types of incidents “will be severe,” up to and including permanent expulsion.

Moag said in an interview with the Commercial-News Friday that classes at TRMS were not affected because of the threat.

