Thieves steal elderly woman’s basement repair money

STURGIS TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a larceny from a residence that occurred on Friday, Jan. 28 between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Troopers were called to the 69000 block of S. Nottawa Road where it was determined that a white male approximately 5’6” - 5’9” advised the victim, a 90-year-old woman, that he was at her residence to check her electrical in her basement. The woman allowed him to enter her residence and brought him to the basement. While they were in the basement, it is believed that a second man entered the residence and began going through the woman’s belongings.

Several hours later the woman noticed her furniture was moved and jewelry was stolen. She also advised troopers that the money she was saving to fix her flooded basement was also stolen.

Troopers stress that the elderly should not answer the door for/let in those whom they do not know, and that they should not hesitate to call their dispatch centers to request an officer.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).