Therrien becomes Constantine lieutenant

CONSTANTINE — Constantine police chief/village manager Mark Honeysett introduced new officer Lt. Jason “JT” Therrien to the village council at a Monday, Feb. 20 meeting. Therrien was hired on Feb. 11.

“Therrien was recommended by officers who work for the Constantine Police Department and the Three Rivers Police Department. They described him as extremely knowledgeable, possessing a solid work ethic. He can be rigid and very demanding they said, but given the fact that we have young officers and are looking to hire more, he is the ideal candidate to recruit and train them,” Honeysett said.

Honeysett said Therrien has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

“He served as an MP in the army, worked in armed security at the Battle Creek VA Hospital, and at the Springport Township Police Department and the Battle Creek Police Department,” he said.

