THREE RIVERS - Jodie Walker, Tammy Shuler, Kathy Griffin and Bridget Griffioen. Four dynamic Women on the Go. They may be on the smaller side in physical stature—but are ginormous in athletic abilities, drive and perseverance.

These are not fair weather women, either. They train in the cold and dark, in the snow and rain. Indeed, it’s downright tough to stop them.

When Kathy, Tammy and I were on the return leg of a 60-mile bike ride last summer, Kathy hit a pothole causing a flat rear tire. Tammy, always far in front—like a scout leading the troops—circled back. “No problem,” she said, getting out tools from her fanny pack—a compact little store that, amazingly, contains every item under the sun one needs to keep going—from ointments for wound care to a metric hex key set.

She quickly removed the wheel on Kathy’s bike, carefully pried off the tire, and replaced the damaged tube with a new one. “Good to go,” she said matter of factly. Without further ado, Tammy mounted her bike and resumed the lead position.

Meanwhile, Jodie continued to train for a marathon while dealing with a painful foot condition called plantar fasciitis. “What am I supposed to do—I have a race coming up. I can’t just stop training.”

The other three were coping with some sort of physical malady as well: Bridget spent much of the summer recovering from an IT band injury; Tammy suffered torn glute and hamstring tendons; and Kathy crashed her bike causing a gash on her leg—this on top of ongoing arthritis, and residual effects from ankle, knee and hip surgeries.