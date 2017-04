The last day of Three Rivers’ spring break was perfect for a walk in the park, or in these youngsters’ case, a turn on the swings. Pictured on the Scidmore Park swingset are, from left, Kylie Harris, 5, of Jones; Caitlin Smallcombe, 5, of Three Rivers; Ronan Smallcombe, 9, of Three Rivers; Izabella Burson, 4, of Three Rivers.

Commercial-News/Elena Meadows