Theft results in donation multiplication

A penny drive competition between the three age groups of the Olympians Wednesday evening youth program at Moorepark Community Church, raising money for the Three Rivers Food Site, took an unexpected turn when the church was broken into on May 20 and all of the collected change stolen. Determining to have something positive come from the incident, the Olympians held a food drive on Wednesday, June 7 and collected numerous nonperishable items and financial contributions. “It went well — we got way more donations and money than we would ever have if we had just done the penny drive,” program director Emma Miller said. “I really hope our kids learned a neat lesson — how good it turned out in the end.”