Thanking those who helped preserve history

THREE RIVERS – Dozens of businesses, people’s names and pictures, line a “wall of fame” inside a suite on the side of the I-Med building on Enterprise Drive. Each one had a sign underneath with their name along with how they contributed to one of the largest historical preservation projects in Three Rivers history.

That wall of fame was on display during an open house held Thursday to celebrate and thank those who have contributed to the Three Rivers Historical Scrapbook, a five-volume series created by local historian Jerry Wright and financed by local businessman Tom Meyer.

People came in and out during the three-hour open house, which also had opportunities to buy the different volumes of the Scrapbooks. However, the 84-year-old Wright said there aren’t many copies left.

“The copies are limited, in fact we have limited copies of Volume 3. Once those are gone, we won’t be able to sell any complete sets,” Wright said.

Even though copies are limited, Wright said he still appreciates the people who have helped make the Scrapbook a success.

What may be most surprising about Wright and the Scrapbook, however, is that he wasn’t interested in history at a young age.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t like history, and I didn’t like to read. I was interested in theater,” Wright said.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.