Constantine Middle School provided a breakfast to thank its volunteers on Thursday, April 27. Attending were (left to right) Kathy Shoesmith, Ben Harrison, Crystal Mast, Donna Mahoney, Ida Bucholtz, Nancy Schmidtendorff, Kathy Messner, Angie Birdsall, Virginia Tavernier, Sharon Juday, Amy Hall, Megan Connelly and Sheila Peterson. They were given pansies and white dogwood trees in honor of Arbor Day, the following day. Principal Ray Bohm thanked the volunteers. “What you do makes a difference. You touch many lives,” he said.