Terry Miller case set for trial

CENTREVILLE — A trial date has been set for the case against former Centreville Public Schools teacher Terry Miller, after a hearing on the case Friday in the St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court.

A trial date of July 25 was set, following Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman’s denial of a request from the defense to dismiss all counts against Miller, on the basis that Miller has been denied a speedy trial following trial delays that total over 18 months.

“I do find that there’s been over 18 months of delay, I don’t attribute it to just prosecution, I attribute it to both,” Stutesman said. “But then after that, I don’t find there’s prejudice that’s been established that will prevent the defendant from having his rights protected.”

Stutesman said there would be “no more delays in this, there’s no more need for talk or negotiation, I don’t think.” Miller will have one final status conference prior to trial, according to Stutesman.

Miller, 47, of Centreville faces sexual misconduct charges involving three alleged victims. The former Centreville Public Schools teacher was originally arraigned on eight counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015, and at one time faced as many as 107 charges of sexual misconduct. However, charges in the case have been amended since, and he now faces 13 sexual misconduct charges.

Van Buren County Prosecutor Michael Bedford will prosecute the case, after the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office recused itself from the case in March, when it became aware that a staff member was related to a potential defense witness.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.