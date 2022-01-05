Ten candidates file for county commission races

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The first St. Joseph County Commission race of the new seven-commissioner era officially has its competitors.

The filing deadline for candidates to file for the race was last week, and a total of 10 candidates will be on the ballot for the August primary election for the seven seats, with the general election to occur in November.

The move to seven districts occurred last October as a result of the latest apportionment results based on the 2020 Census. Apportionment is done every 10 years.

Four of the seven seats will be uncontested throughout the cycle, with three incumbents. This includes the First District seat, consisting of southern Three Rivers, Fabius Township and Flowerfield Township, where Republican Jared Hoffmaster is expected to win a second term on the county commission. The Fifth District seat, representing Nottawa Township, Sherman Township and parts of Sturgis Township and the City of Sturgis, will be uncontested with Republican incumbent Dennis Allen the lone competitor; and the Sixth District, representing the City of Sturgis’ third and fourth voting precincts, part of Sturgis’ second voting precinct, and part of Sturgis Township, will have Republican incumbent Ken Malone representing them the next two years.

The other uncontested race is for the new Seventh District seat, which consists of Burr Oak Township, Fawn River Township, and parts of Colon Township, Sturgis and Sturgis Township, where Republican Terry Conklin, the former superintendent of Burr Oak Community Schools, will be the lone candidate for the seat.

The final incumbent running for re-election, county commission chair Kathy Pangle, will be facing challenger Rusty Baker to be the GOP nominee for the Third District seat, which represents Park Township, Mendon Township, Leonidas Township, and part of Colon Township. Pangle lives in Mendon, and Baker lives in Mendon Township.

In a statement released prior to the April 19 county commission meeting, Pangle said she has “learned a lot” in the last six years she’s been on the board, and has “worked very hard” to achieve her goals on being “honest, dependable, approachable and accountable.”

“There is much work and decisions to be made and I would like to continue to listen to the community and be their voice as I feel I have done to the best of my ability,” Pangle said.

With the decision by current Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski to not run for re-election, two newcomers, David Hayslip and Luis Rosado, will square off for the GOP nomination in the new Fourth District, which consists of Constantine Township, White Pigeon Township, and Mottville Township. Rosado, who received an endorsement from Czajkowski, lives in White Pigeon Township, while Hayslip lives in Constantine Township.

The Second District race to represent northern Three Rivers, Lockport Township and Florence Township is the only one that will be fully decided in the general election in November. Former state representative and county commissioner Rick Shaffer will be the Republican nominee for the seat, while Erin Schultes will be the Democratic candidate. Both candidates live in Three Rivers.

The August primary election will take place Aug. 2, while the November general election will take place Nov. 8.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.