Teenager to be charged with strong arm robbery

THREE RIVERS — A 16-year-old male was arrested and will be charged with strong arm robbery after allegedly assaulting and stealing cash from another teenager on Saturday, Nov. 17, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Millard Street near Douglas Street in Three Rivers with reports of strong-armed robbery. A suspect description was obtained upon arrival, and it was determined that the suspect assaulted and stole cash from a female teenager before fleeing the area on foot.

K9 Jake was called to the scene and a track was established. According to authorities, K9 Jake tracked approximately two blocks, crossing through several back yards. The track led to a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Street. Officers made contact with and interviewed several subjects at the residence, including someone matching the description of the suspect. The stolen money was recovered and the individual matching the description of the suspect was arrested.

The 16-year-old male was arrested and lodged in juvenile holding, and is expected to be charged with strong arm robbery.