Teen drowns in St. Joseph River

THREE RIVERS — Divers from the St. Joseph County Dive Rescue and Recovery team recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday, July 19 in Three Rivers.

The teen was reported missing on the St. Joseph River off Broadway Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rescue teams responded to the call and began a search. At approximately 3:35 p.m. divers located the body downriver of the Broadway Street Bridge.

According to Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, there were a group of kids swimming in the river when one teen “was in distress and went underwater.”

“We located him in the water, it became a recovery instead of a rescue,” Lillywhite said. “It is a very sad situation.”

The name of the victim has not been released.

Jean Logan, superintendent of Three Rivers Community Schools, released the following statement:

“This tragic event impacts our entire community, and we want to do what we can to support the family, students, staff, and community. On behalf of the Board of Education, staff, and me, we bestow our most heartfelt condolences. Any time an event like this occurs, particularly with one of our youth, we are reminded how very much each child we are privileged to know has impacted us all. We are here to support anyone in the community who feels the need to share his or her grief. Right now, we want to support the family and friends and ask that the entire community keep them in their prayers.”

Assisting at the scene were the St. Joseph County Dive Rescue and Recovery team, St. Joseph County Marine Patrol, Three Rivers Fire Department, Three Rivers Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

