Teen drowning victim’s name released

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department has released the name of the 16-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday, July 19.

Marco David Chapman, of Three Rivers, was swimming with friends when he tried to swim across the St. Joseph River and the current swept him under, according to witnesses.

The TRPD and Three Rivers Fire Department were called to Thomas St./King St. at approximately 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday, and began searching the riverbanks.

The St. Joseph County Dive Rescue team and the St. Joseph County Marine Patrol were dispatched to the scene. After three hours, a dive team member located the missing teen.

Chapman was a student at Three Rivers High School. The Three Rivers High School Crisis Response Team provided emotional support for students in the main office of the high school on Thursday.

The following agencies assisted in the search and recovery: Michigan State Police, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Marine Patrol, St. Joseph County Dive Rescue, St. Joseph County Emergency Management and Victim Services.