Teen driver falls asleep at wheel, hits tree

PORTER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old girl suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, March 26 around 3:12 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Birdie Murphy was southbound on M-40 near Shavehead Lake Road when she fell asleep at the wheel, ran off of the road and struck a tree.

Murphy was the sole occupant in the vehicle. She was transported by Newberg Ambulance to Three Rivers Health for treatment.

Murphy was wearing her seatbelt during the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Newberg Ambulance, and Newberg Fire Department assisted at the scene.