Teen breaks into, burgles employer

WHITE PIGEON — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded on Monday, Dec. 26 to a breaking and entering complaint at Mancino’s Pizza in White Pigeon.

During the investigation it was found that the suspects had gained entry through the rear door by drilling out the locking mechanism and prying the door open. The suspects then stole two flat screen TVs, a laptop computer and the contents from the business safe.

A 17-year-old employee of the business admitted to breaking into the store and stealing the listed items; that subject was taken into custody and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail facing several charges.

The TVs and computer were recovered by the deputies and returned to the business, but the large amount of stolen currency was not located. Anyone with information in regard to its location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 467-9045.

The White Pigeon Police Department assisted at the scene.