Teaching resilience hands-on

THREE RIVERS — It is a fact of life that, sometimes, kids don’t want to do yardwork.

One local program, however, is using that, plus many other different hands-on activities, to teach area students an important life lesson. That lesson: Resiliency.

Resilience for Youth is a week-long program where students learn the value of resiliency through a multitude of hands-on activities. The program visited The Huss Project in Three Rivers on Thursday to help with weeding and tending to the Huss Project’s garden.

Ben Karle, program co-director for Resilience for Youth, said this is the first year for the program, which serves 14 families around St. Joseph County.

“Young adults and their parents are learning skills of resilience, and we’re trying to empower our young people to learn how to be resilient people,” Karle said.

The activities that the students and their parents do in the program are coordinated with certain skills related to resilience. For instance, to teach the group about “rock bottom” resilience, or how to deal with situations people could consider “rock bottom,” they went to Camp Fort Hill in Sturgis and climbed the rock climbing wall there. On another day, to learn about how to gain “traction” in life, the group went to Rouch World Campground in Sturgis, where they talked about traction, resilience and power related to certain vehicles and how it relates to their own lives.

Co-director Alex Stieve said the activity done at The Huss Project Thursday taught the kids about gratitude.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.