Taylor’s 39 helps Lady Cats finish second at South Haven Jamboree

Three Rivers got the Wolverine Conference portion of its girls’ golf season underway on a strong note by finishing second in Monday’s South Haven Jamboree held at Hawk’s Head.

Erin Taylor of Three Rivers had a great day for the Lady Cats earning first place individually with a score of 39 in the nine-hole event.

Taylor’s first-place finished helped Three Rivers to a runners-up finish as a team with a score of 212.

Please see Tuesday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.