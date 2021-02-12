Tasty Nut Shop building recommended to be demolished

WHITE PIGEON — A nearly 160-year-old historical building in White Pigeon was deemed a public safety hazard Tuesday by a structural engineer, with the recommendation that it be completely demolished.

That conclusion came from a report presented by Mark Wilson, a structural engineer at Jones Petrie Rafinski of South Bend, Ind., to the White Pigeon Village Council Tuesday on the building housing the Tasty Nut Shop and an adjoining catering business, located at 100 and 102 E. Chicago Rd. in the village.

While the special meeting was a full house at the White Pigeon Municipal Office with more than two dozen people in attendance, the Tasty Nut Shop building’s owner, Marjorie Hamminga, was not present.

Wilson’s 50-minute presentation gave a thorough rundown of what he, Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman and building inspector Joe Wickey found during an inspection done on Nov. 3. Most of the 70-plus-page report given to councilmembers were a collection of 69 pictures taken during the inspection, showing every area of the building inside and out and the issues they found.

In the report, a plethora of structural issues were found with the building practically from top to bottom. These included a “significant” amount of damage to the roof, including a depression and area where it wasn’t draining; multiple instances of advanced cracking in the exterior and interior walls, some of which were above doorways and windows; weak or missing mortar between bricks, water damage, crumbling bricks, warped wood beams, and an unstable foundation that showed gaps, cracks and cracking. Some of the issues were prominent in the southwest corner of the building, but the issues were found in almost every other area in the building.

“Given the irreparable hazard to the public at the southwest corner and the predominant foundation settlement, detrimental wall movement and wall cracking throughout the structure, it is recommended that the entire structure should be demolished,” Wilson said. “It is [also] recommended that attempting to rehabilitate the two-story east portion is not feasible or practical in connection with the demolition of the immediately adjacent structure portions recommended to be demolished.”

In addition to those recommendations, Wilson also recommended that the portion of sidewalk along the west side of the building remain closed to foot traffic due to the potential of falling bricks or mortar from the building, and that if demolition should occur, the old foundation be removed so that a new foundation could support a new building on that corner “with its key location in the village.”

Wilson also recommended that an “economically-minded structure” be studied for the site if the building is demolished, as a way to “make the best possible effective use of this space as a future destination” for the village.

With that, he said grant funding for demolition and potential reconstruction could be had if that process is undertaken. However, he wasn’t sure if grant funding for the building would be in jeopardy, with Wilson, citing discussions with the village, saying that grant funding was awarded twice in the past for improvements to windows, but the improvements “were not made.”

Finally, Wilson recommended the structure should be “thoroughly documented” to preserve its history, have that documentation be available to the public, and “possibly also planning and constructing a historical exhibit at the site.”

Following discussion of the report, which councilmembers were seeing for the first time Tuesday, the council decided to have Kuhlman and Wickey meet with the village’s lawyers to discuss how they should proceed with the situation.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Village President Tyler Royce said. “It’s definitely a thorough report.”

During public comment, many of those who spoke said alternative options to demolition should be explored by the village, with some thanking the village for doing due diligence in regards to the issue.

Kuhlman told those in attendance that although the structural engineering company hired by the village made their recommendation, it is not the be-all, end-all, as he said Hamminga could also hire her own inspectors to make recommendations.

“This is private property. The only thing we got involved with is because we had a complaint and we investigated it. The property owner can hire any engineer they want, they can hire any contractor they want, they can make the decisions on their own,” Kuhlman said. “What we have said from day one is if it’s salvageable or if it has to come down or whatever the case may be, this village will see what we can do to assist them in whatever that decision is. Not just throw them to the wolves, but to see what we can do based on the recommendation that came forward.

“The property owner can do whatever they want,” Kuhlman continued. “They own it, they pay taxes, they can hire anyone they want to come in and do what we did, or any other function.”

Kuhlman said there could be grants, both for demolition and for historical preservation, available as well, but it would be up to Hamminga to pursue them, with the village willing to help.

“We can’t take village funding and put it into a private building, but we can certainly help them, we can endorse them with grants, that if they need assistance with a grant writer, we can try to find grant writers to assist in that process, we’ll help them wherever we can,” Kuhlman said.

Royce said the council will be updated on Kuhlman and Wickey’s meeting with the village’s lawyers, and that what comes out of it will be discussed at a future meeting. Kuhlman said a copy of Wilson’s report will be sent to Hamminga.

