TARGET Area Development Corporation of Chicago is looking to start work in Three Rivers with prisoner re-entry, violence prevention, and helping at-risk youth. On Wednesday, April 5, they visited the Twin County Community Probation Center — “this place is awesome,” Target Area executive director Autry Phillips said — and Precision Wire, which is one of the employers who hires from the Probation Center. Pictured are (from left) Willamae Turnipseed, community organizer; Dr. Debra Stanford, director of organizing and coalitions; Shirley Bryant, board member; Lolita Foster, organizer; Steve Perkins, director of public safety; Phillips; Jan Carter, TCCPC Chief of Security; Rev. Ronnie Smith, board member; Carolyn McNary, Target Area member.