Taphouse and grille takes step forward

THREE RIVERS — The proposed Landmark Taphouse and Grille in the former Pub 21 building in downtown Three Rivers took a step forward Tuesday, March 7 at the Three Rivers city commission meeting.

Commissioners authorized the city entering into an agreement with Revitalize, LLC to be the third party administrator for the city’s Community Development Block Grant for the rehabilitation of the properties at 19, 21 and 23 N. Main Street in the amount of $21,600 to be paid from CDBG funds.

The authorization is contingent upon positive reference checks.

St. Joseph County Community Development Coordinator James Hissong said this was a significant project they had been working on for almost two years, and received a grant of more than $300,000.

“We’re excited for a new restaurant and taphouse,” Hissong said. “The third party administrator will help us through the process of administration.”

Owner Nancy Russell said “we’re making a tap house and grille, somewhere people can get good food. It’s been a very long process; we’re glad to finally get it moving along.”

