Talons Out Honor Ride

Dan Moyle, Vice President of Talons Out Michigan Honor Flight, led nearly 150 riders during Schoolcraft American Legion Post #475’s 5th Annual Honor Ride on Sunday, July 9, while honoring his grandfather, Ed Nelson, who served in the Army during the Korean War. The ride honored those who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces, while raising money for the next Honor Flight. The 100-mile-route featured several stops, including time spent at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center to visit veterans.