Talons Out to accept Vietnam Era Veteran applicants

PORTAGE – During a press conference Tuesday, Talons Out announced effective immediately, they will begin accepting Vietnam Era Veteran applications.

Bobbie Bradley, President of Talons Out shared that their primary focus will continue to be World War II Veterans and Korean War Veterans, however, dwindling numbers of these applications opened discussion within the Talons Out board and their volunteers on whether to move forward with serving the Vietnam Era Veterans. Talons Out expects a high number of incoming applications and ask that our veterans and their families please be patient as we work their heroes through the application process and get them to Washington D.C.

While increasing costs will make serving these veterans a challenge, Bradley and Talons Out board feel the southern Michigan community is up to the task. Breaking the costs into small bites, from $10 for a veteran’s lunch, to a $50,000 corporate sponsorship, allows individuals from all backgrounds to make a difference for veterans on flights.

The Vietnam War marked a time of social unrest that divided our nation like never before. Service members returning home with physical and emotional scars were greeted with an unprecedented level of disrespect and dishonor. The courage and sacrifice of our veterans cannot be overstated. Supporting these veterans will bring new situations. The Talons Out board and volunteers spent a recent Saturday in a special training session to be better prepared to serve this new era of heroes.

Talons Out Vice President Mark Callahan noted, “Honor Flight is a way for many of these veterans to begin to heal and for our community to show them our appreciation.”

Talons Out is currently planning their first flight of the 2019 season on April 20 out of Kalamazoo International Airport. They are working to raise funds for another spring flight and one to two additional flights in the fall. If you are interested in sponsoring a fundraising event, to donate or for sponsorship opportunities, you can visit www.talonsouthonorflight.org for more information.

About Talons Out Honor Flight: Talons Out Honor Flight is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization honoring World War II, Korean War and now Vietnam Era Veterans with an all-expense paid Washington, D.C. trip to visit their memorial. Talons Out is the Southwest Michigan hub of the national Honor Flight Network. Learn more at http://talonsouthonorflight.org.