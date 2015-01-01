Talented Eagles look to keep tournament ride afloat

COLOMA — Schoolcraft’s baseball team looks to keep its trek towards a Division 3 state championship going with a title at Saturday’s Coloma Regional.

Larry Phelps’ No. 6-ranked Eagles (22-10) face Watervliet in the second game at approximately noon. The first game pits Buchanan against Hopkins at 10 a.m. The finals are at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state quarterfinal at Hope College against the champion from the Napoleon Regional.

Phelps is very familiar with the opposing coach he’ll face from Watervliet. The Panthers are coached by Schoolcraft alumnus Josh Tremblay.

Tremblay was a sophomore playing for Phelps on Schoolcraft’s 1994 team that, ironically, faced Watervliet in the regionals that year.

Schoolcraft captured the Galesburg-Augusta district last weekend beating Constantine 25-8 and Comstock 10-0 in five innings. The Eagles have won three consecutive district titles.

Phelps’ 2015 Eagles squad lost in the state quarterfinals at Bailey Park in Battle Creek to Jackson Lumen Christi 11-4?

“Our kids are hungry after last year. At this time of the season there is no room for error. But we’re getting hot at the right time and have been successful lately with good situational hitting, good pitching and moving base runners,” Phelps said.

“We have a lot of speed offensively, experience and depth for a school our size.”

Another factor in Schoolcraft’s favor is its schedule. The Eagles have lost more games than usual during the regular season, but that doesn’t concern Phelps.

“We have played a challenging schedule and are tested,” Phelps said. “Its probably the most losses we’ve had in the last four years.”

Schoolcraft face several bigger schools during the season like Three Rivers, Zeeland West and Grand Rapids South Christian, along with Saugatuck.

Schoolcraft’s roster sports three four-year starters, Ricky Clark and the Anspaugh twins Nolan and Caleb Anspaugh, who are all headed to Grand Valley State University next fall on baseball scholarships to play for the Lakers.

