Taking pride in her hometown
Local woman helps pick up trash around city
By:
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — Recently, while Three Rivers resident Deb Martin went on her usual early morning walk, a school bus passed by where she was walking on the west side of town and stopped at a stop sign.
While the bus was waiting to turn onto Michigan Avenue, one of the kids on the bus saw Martin cleaning up the various pieces of trash around where she was walking, opened the window near their seat, and thanked Martin the way only a small child can.