Swimming safely

THREE RIVERS — One of the staples of summer for kids in Three Rivers and the surrounding area is located at a family pool on the outskirts of Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers Pool School, located on South Fisher Lake Road, has been around for over 30 years. Ran by the Millet family at their residence, the school teaches over 200 kids and adults yearly how to swim, improve their skills and be safe in the water.

Nic Millet, an instructor at Pool School, said there are different classes for all age levels.

“We have a Water Babies class that starts at 6 months old, up to an adult class that has six adults in it, with the oldest being 70 years old,” Millet said.

Millet said there are different levels of ability required for certain classes. These range from level one, for kids unsure of or uncomfortable in the water, all the way up to levels four, five and six, for kids or adults who can swim the entire length of the pool without stopping.