SW Michigan county Farm Bureaus hold chili cook-off fundraiser

JONES — On Saturday, March 11, county Farm Bureau members from southwest Michigan came together to participate with a Chili Cook-off and fundraiser for the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. The event was hosted by the Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren county Farm Bureaus and was held at Cass County president, Daryl Griner’s farm in Jones.

More than 65 Farm Bureau members attended the event and enjoyed the afternoon sampling 15 different chili recipes, listening to live music and socializing with other Farm Bureau members from across southwest Michigan. The event also included several celebrity guests.

State Rep. Aaron Miller, State Sen. John Proos, Wild Bill Lewis (from WIN 98.5) and Andy Kok with Michigan Farm Bureau were in attendance to serve as judges and greet Farm Bureau members. Members also had the opportunity to observe and listen in as several Young Farmers from the region also participated with the Annual Farm Bureau Young Farmer Discussion Meet (also held in conjunction with the event).

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.