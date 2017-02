FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a suspicious fire in the area of Freedom and Carls roads. A fire consisting of coated, copper wire was located in the woods on private property at approximately 7 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP (7867).