Suspect shot, injured in home invasion shooting

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that on Friday, at approximately 6:33 p.m., deputies responded to a home invasion that lead to a shooting in 20000 block of Marcellus Hwy in Volinia Township.

Upon arriving to the residence, deputies located 35-year-old Jonathon Niswonger and 34-year-old Shasta Blankenmyer, who reside at the address. After further investigation, Niswonger made deputies aware that a 34-year-old male from Elkhart, Ind. attempted to force his way into the residence. After the Elkhart male was able to force his way into the residence, a physical altercation took place between him and Niswonger. During the altercation, Niswonger shot the Elkhart male in the abdomen. The Elkhart male then left in his vehicle, and was later found at Elkhart General Hospital, where he is currently being treated for a single gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested for this incident and the Elkhart man’s name is being withheld so the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office can review the case. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Silver Creek Township Police Department assisted at the scene.