Superintendent responds to lawsuit

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers superintendent Jean Logan has submitted her response to the suit filed against her and Three Rivers Community Schools by former employee Kevin Hamilton.

“The district has received notice of pending litigation,” she said. “We believe, as does our legal representative, that the proper processes were followed in terms of the non-renewal of Mr. Hamilton and will defend the case.

“Termination of employment was based upon performance. The procedures for non-renewal are clearly outlined by state mandate, and under guidance from our attorney, we met the deadlines and requirements for the board to consider non-renewal, and subsequently, to vote for non-renewal.”

Tim Mullins, of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has been appointed as the district’s counsel.