Super mom of the year

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — Ten-year-old Faith Balkema won the Three Rivers Commercial-News’ writing contest with her Mother’s Day poem to her mom Erika Balkema.
Faith received the opportunity to write her poem at Andrews Elementary. Her fourth-grade teacher Brandy Preston and her fourth-grade writing teacher Joyce Gyllstrom participated in this year’s writing contest by assigning it as a class assignment. The staff at the Commercial-News voted on 24 entries and selected Faith’s as the winner.

Please see Saturday's  print or e-edition for full article.

