Summer school students excel

THREE RIVERS — As the third week of summer school at Andrews Elementary comes to a close, more and more kids, grades K-3, are reaching personal educational milestones.

Bob Brooks, coordinator of the summer school program, said the program has been successful, so far, with its promotion of reading, math, and attendance.

According to Brooks, the school has roughly 86 percent of its students attending class everyday Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We have been pushing for attendance this year. Right now we have over 80 kids who have been here every day or only missed one day, which is almost perfect,” he said.

“If they can continue that for the next two weeks, they will be recognized with a loaded backpack. So, that is our push to get kids out of bed.”

Loaded backpacks are donated by Meijer and include 17 school related items in each pack.

In addition to attending class, Brooks said students are spending a lot of their spare time reading this summer.

“So far we have more than 56 kids who have read 10 books or more,” Brooks said. “When they read 10 books and give 10 summaries, they receive a $10 coupon [from our sponsors] Lowry’s Books or Everything Educational.”

Brooks said the ambitious readers also receive a “brag tag” to go on a necklace that keeps track of their academic accomplishments. Brooks also makes a call home to praise the child and thank his or her parents for supporting their child’s progression.

