Summer Full of Art in full swing at Carnegie Center

THREE RIVERS — The Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers wrapped up the first of two weeks of their Summer Full of Art program on Friday.

A staple at the Carnegie for decades, Summer Full of Art is their annual two-week children’s program, where kids from ages 3 to 15 have a chance to experience many different forms of art. This includes pottery, sculpture, jewelry, drawing, and even music.

This year’s program runs until Friday, Aug. 2, culminating in a showcase on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“The basement will be transformed with all of their beautiful creations, the performing artists will show us what they have done, and the visual artists will show what they have done,” Carnegie Center Executive Director Donna Grubbs said.

There are 70 kids participating in this year’s Summer Full of Art, with many of them return participants. Grubbs said kids learn different life skills through the program.

“They really get to grow, they get to meet new friends, and they get to do art,” Grubbs said. “There’s so much education in art that kids might not see it as education, but there’s a lot that’s going on.”

Gretchen Knowlton, an art teacher at Park and Hoppin Elementaries, has been teaching classes at Summer Full of Art to all age levels for 14 years. She said it’s important to teach art to kids for a variety of different reasons.

“It’s not just teaching fine motor skills, but the ability to think creatively and creatively problem solve,” Knowlton said. “I also think it allows them to be successful by expressing themselves in areas where they might not have successes otherwise. For 3-to-5-year-olds, it’s a lot of beginning social interaction and social skills. We have kids who haven’t gone to preschool or daycare where there’s a group of kids they have to interact with, so it’s developing those skills, too.”