THREE RIVERS — Seventy-five kids, from ages three to 15, have been learning lifelong skills, engaging in creativity and forming lasting friendships, during the annual Summer Full of Art program hosted at the Carnegie Center of the Arts in Three Rivers.

Starting on July 23, the two-week program holds classes to accommodate different styles of imagination and creativity, including “music and me” for young kids to explore sounds of the “creepy crawlers,” such as bees, bugs and birds; “clay creations,” which focuses on both functional pottery as well as sculptural pieces; acoustic guitar class for beginners, teaching students how to tune and read simple music; and other classes for advanced students, such as wire working.



