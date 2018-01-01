Sue Silliman House discovers rare World War I newspapers in its possession

THREE RIVERS — The Sue Silliman House, a house left to the people of Three Rivers by Sue Silliman who acted as a Three Rivers librarian and historian for 42 years and is now operated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), recently discovered a special item in its possession.

Rebecca Shank, DAR Chapter Regent and Museum Chair, said that the museum started collecting and displaying items from the first World War for their World War I display.

Shank said that the purpose of the display is to remember and honor those who served in World War I that were from Michigan and more specifically, the Three Rivers area.

“Sue Silliman was actually the Michigan contact for the U.S. government for casualties and service for the state of Michigan,” Shank said. “She has several books here about the communications with the government on Three Rivers war casualties.”

The display was motivated by the nearing centennial of Armistice, the agreement made between the Allies and Germany that ended World War I, which will take place in November 2018.

