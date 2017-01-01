Successful chip seal season in St. Joseph County

CENTREVILLE — Several successes were acknowledged at the St. Joseph County Road Commission meeting on Thursday, July 20.

Don Gloy, White Pigeon Township Supervisor, started the meeting on a positive note during the citizen comments section by thanking the board for the progress that has been made on Constantine Road thus far.

“Thank you for all your help,” he said. “We’ve got a nice road so far.”

He then notified the board of White Pigeon’s road plans for the upcoming year.

“My priority [for next year] is to take care of some of the roads on Klinger Lake. Some of those roads are pretty rough,” he said. “I am looking for direction to come up with some type of a road plan.”

While a set road plan was not made for White Pigeon Township during the meeting, the board agreed that a plan, budget for the plan and time frame need to be established before anything can move forward.

Chris Minger, Managing Director, said along with White Pigeon Township, Sturgis Township, Park Township, and Mottville Township have all “expressed interest for [road construction] next year.”

Minger added, “just with the local road allocation that we did this year, and this is the estimated amount of money for that ten miles that we have done, it winds up being $777,000 that will have been generated this year for just those ten miles.”

Minger also noted that a successful chip seal season is coming to an end.

“We are closing in on a 2017 chip seal program. We have moved back from White Pigeon to the village of Centreville,” he said. “We even finished the rest of chip sealing out on South River Road. That would have been on the agenda for next year, but we got it done this year.”

Michael Harris, Director of Operations, said the 2017 chip seal season was record breaking for the county.

“It was one of our biggest years yet for oil and mileage,” Harris said. “We did it in 15 days without too many hiccups. We probably went through half a million gallons of oil. Half a million gallons of oil means we are doing around 170 miles this year. It was a stellar year and the guys all did a great job.”

