Styrofoam recycling coming to Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The first of what will be quarterly Styrofoam recycling events in Three Rivers will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the recycling drop-off located at Westside Landfill at 60050 Roberts Rd.

This program is a partnership between Waste Management of Michigan, Inc. and Dart Container, and was suggested by John and Barb Kroggel who did the leg work and research into the program.

This is a free service and is open to all residents.

The Styrofoam materials that are acceptable for recycling are made of #6 Polystyrene rigid foam. These items include:

•Food service foam containers. These must be rinsed so that no chunks of food remain. These include rinsed meat trays.

•Rigid foam coolers. These should have tape, labels and stickers removed.

•Rigid packaging Styrofoam. This is the type of Styrofoam that comes within a television package.

•Egg cartons

Materials that are NOT acceptable:

•Packaging peanuts.

•Soft packaging foam.