Stutesman to vacate commission seat

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers City Commissioner Norm Stutesman announced Tuesday he will vacate his seat as Third District commissioner effective Monday, April 1 because he’s moving out of the district.

Stutesman joined the commission in January of 2018, replacing Diane Clay, who vacated her seat after moving out of the district. Stutesman was selected after no applications were received over the course of a three-week period. Stutesman finished out Clay’s term before being reelected last November after running unopposed.

Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting Stutesman read a written statement announcing his resignation.

