Stutesman selected as third district commissioner

THREE RIVERS — Norm Stutesman of Three Rivers was unanimously selected by Three Rivers city commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 17 as the new third district commissioner.

Commissioner Janell Hart was absent.

No applications were received by the deadline, which was noon on Friday, Jan. 13, to fill the position left by Commissioner Diane Clay, who moved out of district. The city charter requires the vacancy to be filled within 30 days, and Tuesday’s meeting was that day.

According to city attorney Pat O’Malley, there was no provision to extend the deadline.

Mayor Tom Lowry said that no applications had been received by the deadline, but one was turned in subsequently and the commission had been asked to consider it.

Citizen Blaine Edgell asked if the applicant had been recruited by city personnel.

Lowry said he had not recruited him; city manager Joe Bippus said he’d had a conversation with him.

Citizen Anna Smith said “I’ve known Norm as a Lion and in his business. He’s a good person, has a good heart, I can’t think of anyone who would be any better at the job.”

Lowry asked if the commission wanted to consider the application.

