Sturgis woman with outstanding warrants arrested on drug charges

STURGIS — According to the Sturgis Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 13, around 10:43 p.m. Sturgis officers stopped a 37-year-old female from Sturgis in the 100 block of S. Nottawa St. after she was seen acting suspicious in a parking lot.

Officers identified the female and found she was trespassing on private property. During the course of the investigation, it was learned she was in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and had outstanding warrants. She was taken into custody and lodged.