Sturgis Sunny Mart robbed at gunpoint

STURGIS — Sturgis Police report that on October 28 at 7:30 p.m. an armed suspect entered the Sunny Mart at 1240 East Chicago Road in Sturgis, wearing a black hoodie and a white full face mask, brandishing a handgun. The suspect then left the store on foot and went northwest toward Arthur Street.

Michigan State Police K-9 unit and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search for the armed suspect. The K-9 track led to Arthur Street and Laura Drive and was then lost due to weather conditions.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, please call the Sturgis Police Department at 269-659-7260 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.