Sturgis police seeking robbery suspect

STURGIS — Sturgis police are seeking a person who robbed an Advance America location in Sturgis Tuesday.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, deputies responded to an armed robbery in the 800 Block of South Centerville Road at Advance America. Employees advised officers that a female came into the store and produced a firearm while demanding money. The female made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen fleeing on foot southbound from the store. The suspect is described as a female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sturgis Police Department at (269) 659-7260 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195. Sturgis Police were assisted on scene by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police K9 Unit.