Sturgis Police, Fire investigating two malicious destruction of property cases

STURGIS — The Sturgis Police Department and Fire Department are currently investigating several malicious destruction of property cases that occurred on Arden Park St. on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 around 5:15 p.m., the Sturgis Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the 300 block of Arden Park St. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire in the detached garage and noted several other areas of damage to the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and the Sturgis Police Department was contacted to investigate the damage to the property, as well as the suspected arson of the garage.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Sturgis Police Department handled another malicious destruction of property incident in the 300 block of Arden Park St. In this incident, an outbuilding on the property was damaged in the overnight hours.

At this time the Sturgis Police and Fire Department are requesting anyone with any information regarding either of these incidents to contact the Sturgis Police Department at (269) 651-3231.