Sturgis man represents Sixth District in Electoral College

STURGIS — A Sturgis man represented the Sixth District as an elector as part of the Dec. 19 Electoral College vote for president and vice president of the United States.

Rob Weitt, one of five Republican precinct delegates in Sturgis’ Precinct 1, as well as the co-chair of the St. Joseph County Trump campaign, was elected during the Sixth District caucus at the Michigan Republican Convention this summer.

On the appointed Monday, he and his 15 fellow electors — one representing each of the 14 U.S. House districts, and two representing the two U.S. senators — came to the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing for the official event.

They met at 1 p.m. to sign certificates that each could keep as a souvenir that they were there. At 2 p.m. they came into the Senate chambers with their guests — Weitt’s was James R. Smith of Colon, a precinct delegate — and participated in a ceremony officiated by Gov. Rick Snyder, at which dignitaries such as Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Attorney General Bill Schuette, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson and head of the Michigan Republican Party Ronna Romney McDaniel were present.

