Sturgis man arrested for assault

STURGIS — A Sturgis man was arrested on a charge of felonious assault after an incident in Sturgis on Monday.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of E. Chicago Rd. on an assault call. While at the scene, they learned that a 67-year old man brutally assaulted a 77-year-old Jonesville man, causing serious injury.

The victim was treated at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room for this injuries, while the suspect was identified and placed under arrest and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail.