Sturgis HS teacher faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct

STURGIS — Sturgis High School teacher Keith Andrew Lang, 37, was charged Tuesday with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children, one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Lang was arrested Monday following a police investigation that allegedly showed Lang may have had a sexual relationship with a student who is a minor. Lang is currently being held at St. Joseph County Jail on a $150,000 bond and is on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.