Sturgis Hospital CEO fired

STURGIS — The Sturgis Hospital Board of Directors has decided to part ways with its longtime CEO Robert LaBarge.

LaBarge’s termination comes just months after Sturgis Hospital’s controversial announcement that it would cut 60 full-time jobs, close several departments, and transition to an outpatient-based system in an effort to cut costs in the face of substantial financial difficulties. Ultimately the hospital closed its birthing center and hospice program, but was able to spare its oncology center after forming a partnership with Ascension Borgess.

