Sturgis Civic Players and Glen Oaks to put on Little Shop of Horrors this weekend

CENTREVILLE – The Sturgis Civic Players, in collaboration with Glen Oaks Community College, will present their production of the horror comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors this weekend at the Nora Hagen Theatre, with two performances on Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m.

The musical takes place in the 1960s in a rough neighborhood of New York City referred to as “Skid Row.” Seymour Krelborn, a plant caretaker in a struggling florist shop, tends to a strange and interesting plant that has an unusual trait — it feeds on human blood. Over time, Seymour discovers the plant’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.

The cast and crew of 34 members come from all over the community, including a dozen Glen Oaks students. The lead roles of Krelborn, Audrey, and Mr. Mushnik will be played by Eddie LeBeouf of Colon, Jennifer Van Lieu of Reading, Mich., and Jared King of Burr Oak, respectively.

Show director Ruth Ann Kuhlmann from the Civic Players said it’s exciting to work with Glen Oaks on the musical production, and is grateful for their help in putting on the show.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership, this stage is perfect, the amount of seats is perfect, and Glen Oaks has been gracious with letting us come and go and for all their help, it’s been great,” Kuhlmann said.

Kuhlmann said some of the cast members, including LeBeouf, have not participated in a musical before. However, the inexperience didn’t slow down the production at all.

“It was a learning process, but boy, they were quick learners,” Kuhlmann said. “Overall, it’s gone really smoothly.”

